After RJD, poster war in JD-U irks CM Nitish Kumar

JD-U Poster War: After the poster war in Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) between Lalu's sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi triggered talks of a cold war in the Yadav family, a similar fued is now being witnessed in the ruling Janata Dal -United (JD-U). The development has reportedly irked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Nitish, however, has refrained to blame any of his leaders for 'error'.

Speaking to reporters after his Janata Darbar, the CM said,"Some people have inclination to prepare posters or hoardings. It may be possible that such an error had happened during printing."

"There is no dispute in the party. I was the one who advocated RCP Singh for the post of national President of the party after the Assembly election 2020. After he became Union Minister, we have given the post to Lalan Singh," he said.

Nitish Kumar is not pleased with the approach of RCP Singh, news agency IANS quoted sources, as saying.

The entire controversy started on Sunday when JD-U state youth wing President Abhay Kushwaha placed posters of RCP Singh along with Nitish Kumar and other leaders of the party at the party office in Patna. In that poster, the pictures of Lalan Singh and Parliamentary Board Chairman Upendra Kushwaha were missing. After that incident, Abhay Kushwaha said that it was a printing error and his supporters placed it without his approval.

RCP Singh is scheduled to come to Patna on August 16 and his loyalists in the party are trying to give him a grand welcome, seeking to match the enthusiastic response Lalan Singh got on August 6 when he returned from Delhi after being elected as party's national president.

Earlier, Tejashwi's photo was seen missing from posters of RJD’s student wing meeting where Lalu's eldest son Tej Pratap was the chief guest. Tejashwi, the youngest son of Lalu, is the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly.

The posters had pictures of Lalu and his wife Rabri Devi. While Tej Pratap's photo was displayed prominently, Tejashwi didn't find a place. Although Tej Pratap ruled out any difference with his younger brother, the development triggered talks about a possible rift brewing within the RJD's first family.

