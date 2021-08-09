Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Cold war in Lalu's family? Tejashwi missing from Tej Pratap's poster

Differences between Lalu Prasad Yadav's two sons -- Tejashwi and Tej Pratap are apparently out in the open. Tejashwi's photo was seen missing from posters on Patna roads of RJD’s student wing meeting where Lalu's eldest son Tej Pratap was the chief guest. Tejashwi, the youngest son of Lalu, happens to be the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly.

The posters had pictures of Lalu and his wife Rabri Devi. While Tej Pratap's photo was displayed prominently, Tejashwi didn't find a place. Although Tej Pratap ruled out any difference with his younger brother, the latest development has triggered talks about a possible rift brewing within the family.

“Everything is well between me and my younger brother. Tejashwi lives in my heart. It does not matter if he is on the posters and banners. Tejashwi is my Arjun and the next Chief Minister of Bihar," Tej Pratap said after the student wing meeting at the party headquarters on Sunday.

Earlier, a poster had come up with Tejashwi's photo along with Lalu and Rabri. Tej Pratap was missing from the poster.

According to reports, an unidentified person wearing a face mask painted black paint on the face of Akash Yadav on Tej Pratap's poster. Akash Yadav is the state president of RJD's student wing. The poster was, however, replaced later.

Meanwhile, the ruling Janata Dal (United) has mocked Tejashwi after his photo was seen missing from Tej Pratap's event, saying "Lalu's family members are opportunists".

