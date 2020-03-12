Image Source : PTI BJP "ditched" Shiv Sena, it was a "mistake": Mungantiwar

BJP leaderand senior MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday made a startling acknowledgmentin the Maharashtra Assembly, saying his party had "ditched" the one-time ally Shiv Sena and termed it as a "mistake" which will be rectified one day. The former Maharashtra minister made the remarks during his speech on budgetary demands. After the collapse of the saffron alliance, the Shiv Sena went on to form government with help from its then political rivals, the NCP and the Congress, in November last year under the leadership of party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Looking towards the treasury benches, Mungantiwarsaid the "chief ministeris your friend for three months, but our relationsdate back 30 years ago", highlighting the long- standing BJP-Sena ties. To which, some membersfrom the treasury benches commented "still you ditched them".

"Yes, we ditched the Shiv Sena, but don'ttry to take advantage of our mistake. One day we will rectifyit," said Mungantiwar.

The BJP leader told Congress and NCP legislators that just like Madhya Pradesh, there will be a Jyotiraditya Scindia in Maharashtra too, but did not elaborate. Scindia quit the Congress on Tuesday and joined the BJP the next day.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP was not presentin the house during Mungantiwar's speech. The saffron alliance collapsed on the issue of sharing power after the October 2019 Assembly polls which the BJP and the Sena fought jointly and secured majority.

Ahead of government formation, the Sena insisted on rotational chief ministership and an equal share in distribution of portfolios, a demand rejected by the BJP.

ALSO READ: BJP to seek floor test in MP Assembly on March 16

ALSO READ: BJP releases list of candidates for upcoming Rajya Sabha elections