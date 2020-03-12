BJP releases list of candidates for upcoming Rajya Sabha elections 

Thursday, March 12, 2020
     
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the list of candidates ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.

New Delhi Updated on: March 12, 2020 13:00 IST
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the list of candidates ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. Of the 55 Rajya Sabha seats that will go for polls on March 26, the BJP released the list of nine candidates for eight states and left two seats for allies—one each in Maharashtra and Assam.

 

Apart from Jyotiraditya Scindia from Madhya Pradesh, the party also announced candidates from Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Assam, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Manipur.

In Bihar, the party has named Vivek Thakur, son of former Union minister C P Thakur. Considering the upcoming assembly elections, the party has named Thakur, a Bhumihar from Bihar. In Jharkhand, the party has named its recently elected state president Deepak Prakash.

The last date of filing the nomination is March 13

 

