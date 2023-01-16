Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP 2-day national executive meeting: Office-bearers to be served PM Modi's favourite food | Details

As the two-day national executive meeting of the BJP begins in Delhi today, reports have suggested that the office bearers will be served with some of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's favourite dishes. These include Dal-Khichdi topped with a dollop of ghee, Sev-Tomato curry, Marwari Pulao and Rawa Masala Dosa among other mouth-watering dishes.

The health factor would also be considered while preparing the delicacies for the grand senior leaders’ meet.

According to reports, salty chapati with carrom seeds, aloo-methi, rava masala dosa, sambhar, dal-khichdi and ghee and sev-tomato curry will be served for dinner on January 16 to the BJP members attending the meeting while mishri-mawa, badam halwa, mysorepak, will be served for dessert.

On January 17, on the second and last day of the executive, the food made of millet has been given prominence in the lunch. Primarily the dishes and sweets prepared with made of coarse grains will also be served to the members of the executive, as starters, lunch, and dinner.

Bajra maheri with buttermilk, bajra maheri with soup, red cowpea salad, fiber dahi bada, millet papdi chaat, ragi idli, bajra khichdi with chutney and sambhar, millet with kadhi, bisibele bhaat, jowar dhokli, panchmeli with dal, methi bajra ka saag jowar roti will be served in lunch.

Bajra roti, bajra methi paratha, jowar roti, barley and chana paratha will also be served. Along with this, sweets will also be prepared in the traditional way in form of bajra kheer and shamak ki phirni.

What is BJP's two day national executive conference?

A two-day national executive meeting of the BJP that is likely to endorse an extension of tenure for party national president J P Nadda and deliberate on its strategy for assembly and general elections. Nadda's three-year term as the national president ends this month. He is likely to lead the party till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are over.

Before the start of the national executive meeting on Monday, the party has organised a road show for Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Patel Chowk to the NDMC convention centre, the meeting venue.

