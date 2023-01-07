Bihar STF arrested 57 Naxals, 283 wanted criminals in 2022

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational Image

In a major action against the Naxals, the Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar arrested at least 57 Naxals including six most wanted militant insurgents in the year 2022. According to a top STF official, they had also arrested more than 280 wanted criminals.

While briefing media about the recent accomplishments, JS Gangwar, ADG (HQ) Patna, said that STF arrested 57 Naxals including 6 most wanted Naxals. Besides, 283 most wanted criminals were also arrested. He said that the STF also seized arms and ammunition in large quantities. "Many arms and ammunition were recovered in action taken by STF throughout the year. These included 14 regular weapons, 3 AK-47s, and one weapon belonging to AK-56 series," he said while adding that five weapons that were snatched from police were also recovered.

Bihar STF has made arrests outside the state

Also, he emphasised how the Bihar STF arrested Naxals outside the state. "At least 33 Naxals were arrested by Bihar police from other states like UP, Delhi, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Maharashtra, and West Bengal," he said.

According to the top STF official, the insurgent group has been using country-made weapons on a mass scale in order to execute their plans and added more than 100 such weapons were recovered from the group.

"118 country-made weapons, 7,870 live cartridges, 1 hand grenade, and 15-gram explosive material were also recovered," he added.

