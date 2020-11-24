Bihar: RJD-led Mahagathbandhan fields five-time MLA Awadh Bihari for Speaker’s post

Image Source : ANI RJD MLA Awadh Bihari Choudhury files nomination for Speaker's post.

The grand alliance of opposition parties in Bihar on Tuesday named Awadh Bihari Choudhury as its candidate for the Speaker's post. Awadh Bihari is a five-time Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA from Siwan. He will take on ruling NDA's nominee Vijay Kumar Sinha. Sinha is a BJP MLA.

Awadh Bihari on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the Speaker's election. Sinha, a three-time MLA, is also likely to file his papers today.

The Speaker’s election is usually unanimous. But the opposition's decision to field a candidate for the Speaker's post has made the contest keenly watched.

"The Mahagathbandhan constituents met today and decided to field a candidate for the Speaker's post. We have fielded Siwan MLA Awadh Bihari Choudhury," RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav told reporters in Patna.

Bihar: Mahagathbandhan-led Opposition candidate & RJD MLA Awadh Bihari Chaudhary files nomination in Patna for the Speaker post of the state legislative assembly. pic.twitter.com/ccWLNrQ0dX — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

Awadh Bihari is a senior RJD politician. He held key portfolios in the previous RJD governments.

Sinha is a three-time from Lakhisarai in Munger district. He comes from the upper caste Bhumihar community.

The grand alliance won 110 seats in the just-concluded Assembly elections. The NDA secured 125 seats, three more than the halfway mark of 122 in the 243-member Legislative Assembly. The AIMIM won five seats while the LJP and BSP pocketed one each. There is one Independent candidate.

The inaugural session of the 17th Bihar Assembly commenced on Monday with members being administered the oath of office by Protem Speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi. The ceremony is taking place at the central hall of the legislature building with strict adherence to COVID-19 norms. According to the schedule, the newly elected members will be sworn in on the first two days of the session, on November 23 and 24. The election for Speaker's post will take place on Wednesday.

