Rs 263 crore Sattarghat Bridge collapses in less than a month: Tejashwi slams Nitish Kumar, Bihar govt refutes

Image Source : TEJASHWI YADAV TWITTER Portion of Sattarghat Bridge on Gandak River that was inaugurated by CM Nitish Kumar last month in Gopalganj collapses after water flow increased in the river due to heavy rainfall.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after a portion of Sattarghat Bridge on Gandak River that was inaugurated by Bihar Chief Minister last month in Gopalganj collapsed on Wednesday. Lashing out at Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi said "Bhishma Pitamah (godfather) of organised corruption Nitish ji will not say a word on this, asking was the inauguration of the bridge was pre-scheduled so that Nitish Kumar can gain praise."

Tejashwi Yadav's statement has come after a part of the bridge which was inaugurated a month ago was washed away due to the strong current of water in Gopalganj yesterday. A local said, "this has severed the link to go to Muzaffarpur, Motihari."

Refuting claims made by the opposition that Sattarghat Bridge has collapsed, Bihar Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore said, "The approach slab that has collapsed is 2 km away from main Sattarghat Bridge. No damages have been caused to any bridge. Just the approach slab of a minor bridge has collapsed."

However, taking it to Twitter, Tejashwi said, "The bridge that was constructed in 8 years after spending ₹263 crore collapsed in just 29 days… the Bhismpitamah (godfather) of organised corruption Nitish Kumar ji will not speak even a word on this, nor he will sack the corrupt companion, the road construction minister… everywhere there is loot in Bihar."

