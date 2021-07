Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/PTI Bihar illegal sand mining case: 16 officials, including 2 SPs and 4 DSPs, suspended

The Bihar government on Tuesday suspended 17 officials, including two Superintendent of Police (SP), and four Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in connection with a illegal sand mining case.

Those suspended include SPs of Bhojpur and Aurangabad, besides a SDO, four DSPs and 3 COs.

