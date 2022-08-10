Newly sworn-in CM Nitish Kumar to prove majority on Aug 24

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Highlights Nitish Kumar passed a proposal to call a special session of the Assembly on August 24

Mahagathbandhan also brought in a no-confidence motion against Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha

On August 25, the Legislative Council will elect a new Chairman as well

Bihar Political Drama: After taking the oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the eighth time, Nitish Kumar called for first cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

In the meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar passed a proposal to call a special session of the Assembly on August 24 - for him to prove his majority - and the Legislative Council on August 25.

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan has been intimated of the proposal and his approval is awaited.

Leaders of the Mahagathbandhan also brought in a no-confidence motion against Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, of the BJP. Since he just has support of just 77 MLAs of his own party, it is most likely that he would resign from the post before motion.

RJD's Awadh Bihari Chaudhary is the front runner for the post.

On August 25, the Legislative Council will elect a new Chairman as well.

ALSO READ | Let people decide who's tallest leader among Nitish, Mamata and Rahul for 2024, says Shatrughan Sinha

ALSO READ | Bihar: Sworn in as CM for eighth time, Nitish tells BJP to 'worry' about 2024 LS polls

Latest India News