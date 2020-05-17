Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Bihar: 33 new COVID-19 cases; state tally at 1,178

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Bihar surged to 1,178 after 33 more people , including a 65-year-old woman, have tested positive for the infection a top health department official said Sunday. At least 453 people have recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease in the state, Seven people-- two in Patna and one each from Rohtas, Munger, Vaishali, East Champaran and Sitamarhi have died of COVID-19 in the state so far.

All seven had pre-existing ailments. Currently, 718 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state, adding of the total cases 449 are migrants who returned from Delhi and Mumbai.

Of the 33 that tested positive, Madhubani district accounts for the maximum number of cases at 14, followed by Bhojpur at six and Samastipur at three, Sanjay Kumar, the principal secretary of the state health department, said.

Two cases each were reported from Jamui, Purnea and Siwan and one each from Patna, Bhagalpur, Kaimur and Lakhisarai, he said.

"33 more covid-19 +ve cases in Bihar taking the total to 1178. We are ascertaining their further infection trail," Kumar tweeted late on Saturday.

He also attached with his tweet a list mentioning the age and location of the 33 patients.

The number of migrants who tested positive for the disease following their return from Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra among other states stood at 454.

As many as 44,340 samples have been examined for COVID-19 so far at seven facilities of the state.

(With Inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Odisha: 91 new COVID-19 cases; state tally at 828

ALSO READ | Agra reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 803; death toll at 27

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage