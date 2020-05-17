Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Odisha: 91 new COVID-19 cases; state tally at 828

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha surged to 828 after 91 new cases were reported on Sunday, the State Health and Family Welfare Department said. With the latest updates, Ganjam district continued to be the major hotbed in the state. With these new patients, the number of active cases now stands at 627, while 196 patients have so far recovered from the disease. Five persons have succumbed to the disease.

"Very sorry to inform that 2 Covid patient in Ganjam passed away," an official statement released by the department said.

The two men had recently returned from Surat in Gujarat.

Bhadrak district accounted for the maximum number of fresh cases at 28, followed by Balasore at 17, Ganjam at 15, Cuttack at 12 and Puri at seven.

Earlier, two persons from Bhubaneswar and another from Ganjam had succumbed to the disease, the official said.

Of the five deaths reported so far, three are from Ganjam. The district has accounted for 292 cases in a span of just 16 days.

As many as 5,083 samples were examined for COVID-19 on Saturday. The total number of samples tested so far in Odisha stands at 91,223.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 90,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 90,927 including 2,872 deaths while 34,109 have recovered, according to health ministry's data released on Sunday. The country is registering over 3,000 average cases per day becoming a concern for the health authorities and the government.

