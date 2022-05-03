80-feet-long bridge stolen in Bihar using gas cutters; third such incident in a month

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/REPRESENTATIVE Image shows remains after a bridge was stolen in Bihar earlier

Nearly a month after two bridges were stolen in Bihar's Rohtas and Jahanabad districts, thieves stole another bridge in the state on Monday. The incident was reported from the Banka district of the state.

Commenting on the incident, Rakesh Kumar, BDO of Chandan block, Banka district said gas cutters were used to dismantle the bridge.

"70 per cent of the iron and steel bridge constructed in 2004 for the Kanwariya pilgrims to the Baidyanath Dam temple was missing," Kumar said.

"The 80 feet long and 15 feet wide bridge was constructed at a cost of Rs 45 lakhs to facilitate the movement of Kanwariyas going to Deoghar in Jharkhand from Sultanganj in Bihar. Gas cutters were used to dismantle the bridge," the BDO said.

Just a few weeks ago, the road bridge on the Dardha river linking Jahanabad to Biharsharif in the Nalanda district was stolen.

In April this year, a gang of thieves managed to steal a 60-feet defunct iron bridge in Bihar's Rohtas district in broad daylight, with the help of unwitting local officials and villagers.

The thieves, posing as officers of the state Irrigation Department, used gas cutters and earth-mover machines to demolish the bridge and take away the scrap metal in three days.

