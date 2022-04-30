Bihar: Part of under-construction bridge worth Rs 1,710 cr collapses in Sultanganj due to thunderstorm

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@ANI Portion of under-construction bridge collapsed due to thunderstorm in Sultanganj in Bhagalpur dist last night.

Highlights No casualties were reported in the incident

CM Nitish Kumar had laid foundation stone of the bridge

Few weeks back, 8 persons were arrested for dismantling a 60-feet-long iron bridge in Bihar

Bihar Bridge Collapse: A portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed due to thunderstorm in the Sultanganj area of the Bhagalpur district last night. The bridge, worth Rs 1,710 cr, could not withstand the storm even before it could start functioning

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar ordered investigation into the bridge collapse. Sultanganj JDU MLA Lalit Narayan Mandal said, "it seems degraded quality of material was used for construction."

The bridge is one of the most ambitious projects of the Bihar government. The foundation stone of this bridge was laid by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at Parbatta in Khagaria district on February 23, 2014. 16 km long approach road from Khagaria side and 4 km from Sultanganj side is under construction. With its construction, North Bihar will be directly connected to Jharkhand via Mirza Chowk.

On the other hand, during the Shravan season between July and August, Kanwariyas will have to travel just 30 km instead of 90 km to reach Bhagalpur from Khagaria.

A few weeks back, eight persons, including two government officials, were arrested for the illegal dismantling of a 60-feet-long iron bridge in Bihar.

