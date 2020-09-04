Friday, September 04, 2020
     
EC decides to hold bypolls, assembly elections in Bihar around the same time

​The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to hold all the 65 by-elections and General assembly elections in Bihar around the same time.

New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2020 14:59 IST
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to hold all the 65 by-elections and General assembly elections in Bihar around the same time. "One of the major factors in clubbing them together is relative ease of movement of CAPF/other law and order forces, and related logistics issues," the commission said today. 

It said that the announcement on the schedule of Bihar General Assembly elections as well as these by-elections will be done by the commission at at an appropriate time.

Several bypolls were deferred recently due to excessive rains and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The term of the Bihar assembly ends on November 29 and elections are likely to be held sometime in October-November.

