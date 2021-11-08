Monday, November 08, 2021
     
Bhopal: Fire breaks out at children's ward of Kamla Nehru Hospital, many feared trapped

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 08, 2021 23:50 IST
Bhopal, Kamla Nehru hospital fire
Image Source : ANI

"We have no information of our children, it's been 3-4 hours," say parents who are waiting outside the Kamla Nehru Hospital.

Many children are feared trapped after a fire broke out in the children's ward of Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal on Monday night.

Several fire tenders have reached the spot and efforts are on to douse the flames. The rescue operation is underway.

Medical education minister Vishvas Sarang is also present at the spot.

The fire started on the third floor of the hospital building, which houses the ICU, at around 9 pm, informed Fatehgarh Fire Station in-charge Juber Khan.

Khan said he has no information about any causality at present, but worried family members of children admitted in the hospital were seen outside the medical facility.

He said 8 to 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

One of the hospital rooms was filled with smoke, the official said, adding a short-circuit may have caused the blaze.

