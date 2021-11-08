Uphaar fire tragedy: 7-yr jail-term, Rs 2.5 cr fine each for Sushil, Gopal Ansal for evidence tampering

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy case: Convict businessmen Sushil, Gopal Ansal each get seven years in jail

Delhi's Patiala House Court has sentenced seven years jail terms to convict businessmen Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal and others in the case related to tampering with the crucial evidence in the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy case.

The Court has also ordered to take them into custody. Delhi's Patiala House Court has imposed a fine of Rs 2.25 crore each against Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal in the case related to tampering with the evidence in the case.

The court also awarded 7-year-jail term each to former court staff Dinesh Chand Sharma and two others -- P P Batra and Anoop Singh and slapped a fine of Rs 3 lakh each on them.

“After thinking overnights and nights, I have come to the conclusion that they deserve punishment,” the judge said.

The convicts, out on bail, were taken into the custody after the order was pronounced.

The case is related to tampering with the evidence in the main fire tragedy case in which the Ansals were convicted and sentenced to 2-year jail term by the Supreme Court.

The apex court however released them taking into account the prison time they had done on the condition that they pay Rs 30 crore fine each, to be used for building a trauma centre in the national capital.

The fire had broken out at the Uphaar cinema during the screening of the Hindi film 'Border' on June 13, 1997, claiming 59 lives.

