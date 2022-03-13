4 suspected terrorists arrested from Bhopal, explosives recovered

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

At least 4 terrorists were arrested in a joint security operation by Central agencies and Madhya Pradesh's Anti-Terrorists Squad (ATS) in Bhopal on Sunday on the basis of intel inputs.

The operation was carried out maintaining a complete secrecy and the suspects are being interrogated at an undisclosed location.

The search party raided a house in Ahmed Ali Colony near Fatima Masjid situated at a distance of 200 metres from Aishbagh police station in Bhopal.

Out of 4, two were arrested on the intervening night on Saturday-Sunday while two others were arrested based on information given by the earlier two held.

During the search operation, police have recovered several incriminating materials, laptops and explosives from their possession. Investigators have seized jihadi literature and provocative materials from them, reports said. Mobile phones and laptops were also confiscated from their possession.

"They are being interrogated by senior officials at an undisclosed location," sources said.

It has been informed that the arrested persons are pro-Taliban and had dangerous plans, said a senior police official requesting not to be named. Further investigation was underway.

The operation was carried out by ATS and with the assistance of a team of the intelligence unit of the Centre. Based on the inputs, the police rounded up inter-state hardcore jihadist module from different locations in Bhopal. Those arrested are outsiders aged 25-30 years and are highly radicalised, sources in the state police said.

Apart from Bhopal, a search operation was also conducted in Karond area, located in the outer circle of Bhopal.

