Bharat Rashtra Samithi: Telangana CM KCR turns TRS into national party ‘BRS’

KCR’s national ambition: To put up an effective fight against the BJP across the country, Telangana Rashtra Samiti president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar launched the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), a new version of his party- TRS.

A resolution to this effect was passed at the party's general body meeting here, party sources said. KCR read out the resolution and announced that the party's general body meet unanimously resolved to change the name from TRS to BRS.

TRS activists who gathered outside the party headquarters here, the venue for the meeting, burst into celebration soon after the announcement.

After the renaming the party, TRS leadership plans to reach out to people by pitching its "Telangana good governance model" to venture into national politics and effectively take on the BJP.

The Election Commission would be apprised of the change as per the Representation of the People Act and relevant rules.

The TRS, in its foundation day event in April this year, had resolved that the party should play a key role in national politics in the interest of the country as the BJP is "exploiting communal sentiments," for its political convenience.

Rao's move to accelerate his political fight against the BJP coincides with the announcement of schedule for Munugode by-poll in Telangana by the Election Commission.

The polling is scheduled to be held on November 3 and votes would be counted on November 6.

In 2020, the BJP emerged as a force to reckon with in Hyderabad civic polls and also won Assembly constituencies in by-polls held to segments including Huzurabad.

The BJP leaders have been vigorously focusing on Telangana as part of the party's efforts to expand its footprint in southern parts of the country.

Rao announced the new name for the party on Wednesday, considered auspicious in view of 'Vijayadasami'.

A festive mood has gripped TRS workers with a Warangal-based party leader distributing chickens and liquor to 200 workers, wishing a grand success to KCR in his bid to go beyond Telangana.

(With PTI inputs)

