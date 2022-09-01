Bihar: Embarrassing moment when KCR didn't agree on 'Nitish Kumar as PM face' in 2024, almost | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Joint presser by KCR and Nitish Kumar

KCR in Bihar: The real reason for Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's Bihar visit is known to one and all. While addressing a joint presser, the Telangana CM also made it apparent- BJP mukt Bharat.

At a press conference that he addressed with his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav by his side, the Telangana chief minister invoked the memory of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan's “Kranti” (revolution) against “tanashahi” (dictatorship) to stress the need for united opposition to take on the BJP's hegemony.

He claimed that ever since Modi came to power eight years ago, whatever progress had been made was on account of initiatives of the states despite the Centre "not respecting" principles of federalism. "Bihar is reckoned among BIMARU states. I find the term unfortunate. Those who are responsible for the mess deserve to be called sick. Nitish Kumar has been right in demanding a special category status," he asserted.

WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENED

However, things started to turn awkward when he started taking reporters' questions. When one of the reporters asked about his endorsement of Nitish Kumar's name as PM's face in 2024, the Telangana CM almost 'ditched it'. He, in the video, is seen saying, "Who am I to propose? we will sit together (with Opposition leaders) and decide."

While the CM was answering the question, Nitish Kumar tried to evade the situation and got up to walk away. To this, KCR is seen coaxing his Bihar counterpart. "Aap baithiye na (please sit)," KCR, requested as Nitish Kumar insisted, "Aap chaliye na (let's go)." The two leaders kept saying "baithiye", "chaliye" to each other for some time. The move, is being widely seen as disagreement on the big issue at hand - Who will be Opposition's PM face in 2024?

