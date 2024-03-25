Assam Congress MLA Bharat Chandra Narah quits party after wife denied Lok Sabha ticket

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK MLA Bharat Chandra Narah

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Assam Congress MLA Bharat Chandra Narah has resigned from the party after his wife Ranee Narah was denied a ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Narah was an MLA from Nowboicha in Assam's Lakhimpur district. On Sunday, Narah resigned from the post of the chairman of Assam Congress' media cell.

He sent a one-line resignation letter, which he shared with PTI, to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. "I do hereby resign from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect," the MLA said in the letter.

Congress announced Uday Shankar Hazarika for Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat

The resignation came just two days after Congress announced Uday Shankar Hazarika as its candidate for the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat. Narah had hoped that his party would nominate his wife, Ranee Narah, a former Union Minister, for the seat.

Ranee Narah was widely considered a strong contender for the ticket in the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat in Assam. She had previously won this constituency three times and also served a term in the Rajya Sabha. Additionally, Ranee Narah had held a ministerial position in the former Manmohan Singh-led government.

Despite her credentials, the Congress decided to nominate Uday Shankar Hazarika as their candidate for the Lakhimpur seat this time.

Congress contesting on 13 seats

Of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, the Congress is contesting in 13 and supporting the Assam Jaitya Parishad (AJP) nominee in one constituency.

Both the Congress and AJP are members of a 16-party United Opposition Forum, Assam, (UOFA), which was formed to fight the Lok Sabha elections together.

The Congress has three MPs from the state in the outgoing Lok Sabha, while the BJP has nine and one each is held by the AIUDF and an Independent.

