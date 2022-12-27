Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine to cost Rs 800 for private hospitals, Rs 325 for governments

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Bharat Biotech, one of Covid vaccine manufacturers, has announced the nasal vaccine costing for the public. One dose of the vasal vaccine will cost Rs 800 plus taxes at private hospitals and the Centre and the state governments can buy the nasal vaccine for Rs 325, Bharat Biotech has announced.

It also said that slots can now be booked on CoWin's portal, and the nasal vaccine, iNCOVACC, will be rolled out in the fourth week of January for those above 18 years of age.

iNCOVACC is the world’s first Intranasal vaccine for Covid to receive approval for the primary 2-dose schedule, and as a heterologous booster dose. Its phase III trials (as a 2-dose regimen) were conducted for safety, immunogenicity in 3100 subjects, in 14 trial sites across India.

Dr. Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman said; “We have achieved the goals we set for ourselves during this pandemic. We have developed COVAXIN and iNCOVACC , two Covid vaccines from two different platforms, with two different delivery systems. The vectored intranasal delivery platform gives us the capability for rapid product development, scale-up, easy and painless immunization during public health emergencies and pandemics. We thank the Ministry of Health, CDSCO, Dept of Biotechnology, Govt of India, Technology Development Board, and Washington University, St Louis, for their support and guidance.”

Latest India News