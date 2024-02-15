Bharat Bandh: Noida Police impose Section 144, issues traffic advisory | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : AP Bharat bandh has been called by farmers

Bharat Bandh: In view of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers' unions on Friday (February 16), the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police imposed restrictions under CrPC section 144, including a ban on unauthorized public assemblies, which would be enforced across the district.

Additionally, the police have cautioned commuters travelling to and from Delhi about potential traffic diversions in Noida. They have urged citizens to consider using the metro rail service "as far as possible" to minimize inconvenience during this time.

The decisions have been taken in view of the proposed protest marches called by the farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other unions.

"Various programmes like protest demonstrations are proposed by SKM and various organisations for Friday. Hence, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is implemented on February 16," the police said in a statement.

According to the order, unlawful assembly of five or more people, unauthorised processions or demonstrations, including political or religious, are prohibited.

The order also bars the use of private drones in a radius of one km of government establishments and also bans people from carrying sticks, rods, tridents, swords, firearms and the likes in public places.

Traffic advisory

The police said intensive checking will be done by Delhi Police and Gautam Buddha Nagar Police by installing barriers on all the borders adjoining Delhi from Greater Noida and Gautam Buddh Nagar due to which there will be a pressure on vehicular movement and traffic would be diverted according to requirement.

"People going to Delhi please use Metro as much as possible to avoid traffic inconvenience. The arrival of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted on the route from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Pari Chowk. To avoid traffic inconvenience, drivers can use alternative routes to reach their destination," the police said.

To avoid traffic inconvenience, drivers can use alternative routes to reach their destination:

Vehicles going from 130-metre road towards Pari Chowk via Depot Roundabout will be able to reach their destination via Supertech Roundabout, Honda CL Chowk via P-03 Roundabout, IFS Villa Roundabout.

Vehicles going from Surajpur towards Parichowk will be able to reach their destination from Expomart roundabout via Knowledge Park via LG roundabout.

Vehicles going via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway via Parichowk will be able to reach their destination via Knowledge Park/Expomart Roundabout via Hindon Cut/Galgotia Cut.

Vehicles going from Kasna to Parichowk towards Surajpur will be able to reach their destination via a 130-metre road via Supertech roundabout from Honda CL Chowk.

Vehicles going from Chilla Border to Delhi will be able to reach their destination via Sector 14A flyover via Golchakkar Chowk, Sector 15, Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk, Jhundpura Chowk.

Vehicles going from DND border to Delhi will be able to reach their destination using the elevated via Filmcity flyover, Sector 18.

Vehicles going from Kalindi border to Delhi will be able to reach their destination via Mahamaya flyover to Sector 37.

Traffic going to Delhi using Yamuna Expressway will be able to get down from Jewar Toll towards Khurja and reach the destination via Jahangirpur.

The traffic going to Delhi via Sirsa, Parichowk after getting off the Peripheral Expressway will be able to reach its destination via Dadri, Dasna instead of getting down at Sirsa.

Bharat Bandh

Several farmers' unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), have called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh or nationwide strike on Friday to press for their demands before the Centre. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha urged all like-minded farmers' organisations to unite and take part in the February 16 Gramin Bharat Bandh called by the central trade unions. The Noida-based Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) has also expressed its support for Friday's Bharat Bandh.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a non-political organization, has called upon all like-minded farmer organizations to come together and participate in the Bharat Bandh. The day-long protest will commence from 6 am and continue until 4 pm.

The call for Bharat Bandh comes at a time when hundreds of farmers marching from Punjab have been halted at the state's border with Haryana near Ambala, approximately 200 kilometers away from Delhi. Security forces in Haryana have employed tear gas to attempt to disperse them.

BKU leader Pawan Khatana said during the Bharat Bandh called by his union, farmers have been asked to strike their work for one day in order to press the government for demands. "Farmers have been asked to shun work in farms or not go to markets for any purchases tomorrow. Traders and transporters have also been exhorted to join the strike tomorrow," Khatana told PTI.

