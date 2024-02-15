Farmers' protest: Traffic disruption ahead of board exams, students advised to leave early

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Farmers face tear gas used by the police to disperse them during the second day of their Delhi Chalo march, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border.

As the farmers' protest continues, traffic disruptions have hit Delhi, particularly in border areas, causing concern for students scheduled to take board exams starting on Thursday. Farmers from Punjab, gathered at the state's border with Haryana, are awaiting discussions with three Union ministers in Chandigarh on Thursday to decide their next steps. Cross-border movement between Delhi and Haryana has been affected by multiple barricades and concrete blocks erected at Tikri and Singhu borders to prevent farmers from entering the capital.

Board exam precautions

Amid traffic concerns, the CBSE advised students to reach exam centers by 10:00 AM for exams starting at 10:30 AM. Over 5.8 lakh students are expected to appear for exams across 877 centers in Delhi.

Student challenges

Residents near Tikri and Singhu borders worried about transportation for students, with restrictions hindering access to coaching classes and exam centers. While some students planned to use the metro, others opt to leave early using autos and buses.

Upcoming 'Bharat Bandh'

Further complicating matters, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) called for a nationwide strike on Friday in support of the farmers' protest.

Economic impact

The restrictions have taken a toll on businesses in border areas, with shops closing early and facing significant losses.

Security measures

Security personnel deployed at the Singhu border tested a Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD) to disperse crowds, learning from past protests in 2020.

Ongoing protests

At the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana, tensions escalated as security personnel lobbed tear gas shells at protesting farmers, resulting in clashes.