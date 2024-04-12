Follow us on Image Source : BHAGWANT MANN (X) Bhagwant Mann to meet Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on April 15: AAP Sources

Arvind Kejriwal: The Tihar jail administration today (April 12) completed preparations ahead of the meeting between Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Tihar jail officials, IB, Delhi Police, the security unit of Delhi Police, and Punjab Police took stock of the security in Tihar Jail.

According to AAP sources, Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will meet on April 15 (Monday) at 12 noon.

After this, Tihar Jail has informed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) that Punjab CM can meet Arvind Kejriwal on any working day next week. There will be no VIP treatment of any sort in the meeting. CMs of both states Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will meet like ordinary prisoners.

According to sources, after Punjab CM Mann will return from Assam, he can meet Kejriwal anytime in Tihar Jail.

The meeting of officials started at 11:00 am at the office of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in Tihar, a jail official said. It is being held to make security arrangements and complete codal formalities, as mandated in Delhi Prison Rules, to arrange a meeting between Mann and Kejriwal.

Mann had sought time from the Tihar administration to meet the Delhi chief minister who is lodged in Tihar's jail number 2 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy and will be in judicial custody till April 15.

He was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate. Kejriwal has given the names of six people, including the Punjab chief minister, whom he wants to meet in jail.

The ED has accused Kejriwal of being involved in the "entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly elections".

