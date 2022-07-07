Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to tie the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur in Chandigarh today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to tie the knot with Gurpreet Kaur in Chandigarh today

Bhagwant Mann marriage: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is all set to tie the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who belongs to Pehowa in Haryana's Kurukshetra. This will be Mann's second marriage, as he separated from his first wife in 2015. He has two children from his first marriage. As per AAP's Punjab unit chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang, the wedding will be a private affair.

Only family members, including Mann's mother, sister, relatives and a few guests will attend the wedding, sources said, adding Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is expected to be in attendance.

However, as per an early morning visual shared by news agency ANI, AAP MP Raghav Chadha arrived at Mann's Chandigarh residence today to attend his wedding.

Sources said that this marriage is an arranged one. The marriage will be solemnised as per Sikh rituals, they said. Dr Kaur did her MBBS from a private university in Haryana four years ago. Her neighbours in Pehowa said they came to know through the media on Wednesday that Dr Gurpreet was getting married to the Punjab chief minister.

State ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Harjot Bains and Aman Arora as well as the party's senior leader Raghav Chadha congratulated Mann on Twitter.



"Heartiest Congratulations to Hon'ble CM @BhagwantMann for his new inning. My best wishes for his happily Married life. May God bless the couple," tweeted Cheema. "Wishing my Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Ji a very happy and blessed married life ahead. I wish them both a lifetime of love, respect and companionship," Bains said.

Mann's 21-year-old daughter Seerat and 17-year-old son Dilshan from his first marriage had flown in from the US for the ceremony when he took oath as Punjab chief minister in March.

Latest India News