Bengaluru: Woman keeps driving even as man hangs from car's bonnet | WATCH

A man was dragged on the bonnet of a car for a kilometre in a case of road rage in Bengaluru on Friday. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. It shows a man, Darshan struggling to stay put on the car which was allegedly driven by a woman identified as Priyanka. In a complaint to the police, the man, Darshan, alleged Priyanka's Tata Nexon collided with his Maruti Suzuki Swift.

As Priyanka's car allegedly crashed with Darshan's car, the latter came out of the vehicle. When Darshan tried to stop the car and speak to the occupants, Priyanka allegedly accelerated the car at high speed and drove away, the police said. Fearing that he could be run over, Darshan quickly jumped and climbed on the bonnet of the car. The accused, then, sped away in the car for a kilometre with Darshan perched on the bonnet.

The woman, her husband and one more person have been booked on charges of attempt to murder and conspiracy. The accused woman's husband Pramod too lodged a counter complaint against Darshan and his three friends accusing them with beating him and molesting his wife.

Police have arrested five people in this connection.

