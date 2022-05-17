Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bengaluru roads waterlogged after rains lash city for more than 3 hours

The city of Bengaluru saw incessant rains that lasted for more than 3 hours, which led to waterlogging in several parts of the city. Some low-lying areas were also filled with water, and work is on by the BBMP to drain the water.

The rains came after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for parts of the city. The alert was issued to rural and urban Bengaluru with very heavy rains predicted in isolated places on Wednesday, May 18. IMD had earlier, on Tuesday, predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala over the next five days.

The IMD, in its bulletin, stated that coastal and south interior Karnataka is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning. The IMD has said that there is a cyclonic circulation over the Lakshadweep area in the middle-tropospheric levels, and another cyclonic circulation lies over the north Tamil Nadu coast in the lower tropospheric levels.

These cyclonic circulations and strong lower-level westerly flow from the Arabian Sea are likely to cause rains in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the IMD also said that the southwest monsoon has advanced into the Andaman and Nicobar islands, signaling the start of the four-month seasonal rains that are crucial to the largely agri-dependent economy.

