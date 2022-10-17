Mamata on 4-day visit to north Bengal from today, to meet flash flood victims

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mamata Banerjee will also meet industrialists

Mamata in North Bengal: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Mamata will be on a four-day visit to north Bengal from Monday. During her visit, the chief minister is likely to meet flash flood victims as well as meet industrialists. She will also take part in administration meetings.

Some few people had lost their lives due to flash floods in Mal river in North Bengal's Jalpiaguri district during the immersion of Goddess Durga idols earlier this month, they said.

"The CM is also likely to host a ‘Bijaya Sammilani’ event in Siliguri on October 19. Eminent personalities from north Bengal have been invited to the programme," one of the officials told PTI.

Banerjee will hold meetings with senior government officials and discuss administrative issues in the northern districts, he said.

The chief minister is likely to return to Kolkata on October 20.

