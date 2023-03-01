'All entities operating in India...': Jaishankar's firm response to UK counterpart who raised BBC tax issue

Follow us on Image Source : PTI External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly during a meeting, in New Delhi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave a firm response to UK counterpart James Cleverly who raised BBC tax surveys in Delhi and Mumbai saying all entities operating in India must fully comply with relevant laws.

Jaishankar and Cleverly held crucial meeting and discussed two-way engagement in a number of areas.

Cleverly is in India to attend a crucial meeting of the G20 foreign ministers on March 1 and 2.

"UK Foreign Secretary brought up the BBC tax issue with EAM today. He was firmly told that all entities operating in India must comply fully with relevant laws and regulations," a source in the Indian government said.

The law enforcement agencies carried out tax surveys at BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai last month.

The development has come in the backdrop of controversial BBC documentary about the 2002 Gujarat riots.

"Began the morning with a bilateral meeting with Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly of the UK. Reviewed the progress in our relationship since our last discussion. Noted in particular the commencement of the Young Professional Scheme," Jaishankar said.

"Also exchanged views on the global situation as well as the G20 agenda," he added.

