China replies to US on COVID lab leak theory: 'Already contributed immensely to global virus tracing research'

A day after the United States released a report in which it reiterated that the COVID virus leaked from a lab in China, the latter has refuted the claims and said it is "transparent" in the matter pertaining to the lethal virus.

The critical remarks from Beijing came as the US Department of Energy reassessed the theory of lab leaks and reclaimed that the lethal virus leaked from a lab in China's Wuhan city in 2019. The US claimed that China did not make it public "deliberately", resulting in the killing of millions of people across the globe.

Meanwhile, countering the claims, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning Mao, during a regular press briefing on Tuesday, asserted that the administration had already shared "ample data" and "research results" on the origin of the virus which eventually contributed to global virus tracing research.

"China had shared the most data and research results on virus tracing and made important contributions to global virus tracing research,” Mao told reporters.

