Tuesday, February 28, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. China replies to US on COVID lab leak theory: 'Already contributed immensely to global virus tracing research'

China replies to US on COVID lab leak theory: 'Already contributed immensely to global virus tracing research'

A day after the United States released a report in which it reiterated that the COVID virus leaked from a lab in China, the latter has refuted the claims and said it is "transparent" in the matter pertaining to the lethal virus.

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Updated on: February 28, 2023 20:11 IST
Representational Image
Image Source : FREEPIK Representational Image

A day after the United States released a report in which it reiterated that the COVID virus leaked from a lab in China, the latter has refuted the claims and said it is "transparent" in the matter pertaining to the lethal virus. 

The critical remarks from Beijing came as the US Department of Energy reassessed the theory of lab leaks and reclaimed that the lethal virus leaked from a lab in China's Wuhan city in 2019. The US claimed that China did not make it public "deliberately", resulting in the killing of millions of people across the globe. 

Meanwhile, countering the claims, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning Mao, during a regular press briefing on Tuesday, asserted that the administration had already shared "ample data" and "research results" on the origin of the virus which eventually contributed to global virus tracing research.

"China had shared the most data and research results on virus tracing and made important contributions to global virus tracing research,” Mao told reporters. 

More details will be updated. 

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News