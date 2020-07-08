J&K IPS officer Basant Rath suspended for 'gross misconduct and misbehaviour'

Image Source : FACEBOOK J&K IPS officer Basant Rath suspended for 'gross miconduct and misbehaviour'

Jammu and Kashmir IPS Officer Basant Rath has been suspended for alleged instances of "gross misconduct and misbehaviour", the Ministry of Home Affairs said today. Recently, Rath had written a letter in which he expressed apprehensions about his safety due to "certain activities" of the Jammu and Kashmir Police chief. Later, the letter went viral on social media, triggering a controversy.

"J&K IPS Officer Basant Rath has been suspended with immediate effect, in connection with repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehaviour, which have been brought to the notice of the Government," the ministry said in the statement.

In the letter addressed to the Gandhinagar police station SHO, the 2000 batch IPS officer said: "I am writing to you to take note of my genuine apprehensions about my safety and reputation. I am doing it as a private citizen of the country. In my personal capacity. Not as a civil servant. Not as a policeman."

"I'm not asking you to lodge an FIR against the person mentioned above. I am just asking you to make this letter a part of the daily dairy in your police station...in case something bad happens to me, you should know whose number you should dial. With due respect," the letter mentioned.

