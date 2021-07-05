Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Goodwill gesture': Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina sends 2,600 kg mangoes for Modi, Mamata

In what could be seen as a "goodwill gesture", Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent about 2,600 kgs of mangoes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee among other Indian politicians.

Mangoes from the Haribhanga variety, which are farmed in the Rangpur region, were transported across the land border via the Benapole checkpoint.

According to a Dhaka-based newspaper, the shipment arrived at the Benapole-Petrapole check post on the India-Bangladesh border Sunday afternoon, following which the packs will be dispatched to the residences of the prime minister and the chief minister.

Hasina has sent mangoes for President Ram Nath Kovind as well, the Bangladeshi media reported.

The consignment was first received by First Secretary (Political) of the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata, Md Samiul Quader.

According to the report, Hasina is expected to send truckloads of mangoes to some of the northeastern states including Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.

