CID takes over case of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar murdered in Kolkata | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Anwarul Azim Anar, MP from Bangladesh's Awami League

Kolkata: Anwarul Azim Anar, an MP from Bangladesh's ruling Awami League, has been found murdered in Kolkata after he went missing on May 13. Police reached a high-rise building in Kolkata's New Town area on Wednesday morning to probe the death of the Bangladeshi MP, who had arrived in India for a medical checkup on May 12. According to the latest development, now, the Central Investigation Bureau (CID) will investigate the murder case of the Bangladeshi leader.

As per reports, several blood stains were found in the New Town building where Anwarul Azim is believed to have been murdered and forensic investigation is currently underway. The police suspect that he has been murdered and that his body has been dumped in the area. Three persons have been arrested in this regard.

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan addressed a news conference in Dhaka and said the MP was killed in Kolkata. The three persons were arrested by the Bangladeshi police in connection with Anwarul Azim's murder. "So far, we have come to know that all the killers involved are Bangladeshis. It was a planned murder," Khan said, although he was not informed about the whereabouts of the body.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known. Anwarul Azim came to the West Bengal capital on May 12 was last seen on the afternoon of May 13 when he went with friends to a home in Bidhannagar near Kolkata for a medical check-up. According to a family friend in Kolkata's Bidhannagar, the MP mentioned he would be travelling to Delhi, but there has been no physical presence or direct contact with him since May 13.

Concerned by the lack of communication and his sudden alleged disappearance, the MP's friend, Gopal Viswas, who was informed by the MP's daughter of her inability to contact her father, lodged a missing person complaint at the Baranagar police station in Bidhannagar, Kolkata."On the morning of May 16, he (Anwarul Azim) called his assistant, but could not connect. Later, when his PA called him back, he did not answer," according to the complaint dated May 18, 2024.

"His daughter called me (Viswas), and said, I can't communicate with my father. Then I (Viswas) contacted all his (Anarul Azim's) acquaintances on the phone, but it was not possible to contact him. I was then requested to come to Baranagar police station on May 18 to register the complaint in the missing diary," it added.

Azim was the Awami League lawmaker from the Jhenaidah-4 constituency. Further updates on the circumstances surrounding the MP's death in Kolkata are anticipated as the situation unfolds.

(reported by Onkar - inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Kolkata Police books three Raj Bhavan staffers in molestation case against Governor CV Ananda Bose