Ballia firing: UP STF arrests prime accused Dhirendra Singh from Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested prime accused Dhirendra Pratap Singh in connection with a case related to the killing of a 46-year-old man at a meeting attended by senior administration and police officials here two days ago.

Jaiprakash alias Gama (46) was shot dead allegedly by Dhirendra Pratap Singh when the sub-divisional magistrate decided not go ahead with the meeting due to a dispute between members of self-help groups who had gathered there.

An FIR was registered in this regard against 15-20 people on the complaint of the victim's brother Chandrama. A total of six people have been arrested and another five detained in connection with the incident.

At least 12 teams were formed to nab the accused, including Dhirendra Pratap Singh, according to the police, which has announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on their arrest.

The incident has snowballed into a major political controversy after BJP MLA from Bariya assembly seat Surendra Singh came out in support of the main accused.

On Saturday, Surendra Singh visited Reoti Police Station with the family members of the accused, claiming that they had also suffered injuries in the incident and an FIR should be registered on their complaint.

