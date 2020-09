Image Source : DELHI POLICE 2 Babbar Khalsa International terrorists arrested; Delhi, Punjab politicans were on target

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two terrorists of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) after a brief exchange of fire near Nirankari colony.

They have been identified as Kulwant Singh and Bhupender alias Dilawar Singh, both residents of Ludhiana.

According to the police, politicians from Delhi and Punjab were on their target.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered. They were also wanted in some cases in Punjab.

