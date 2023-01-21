Azur Air flight from Moscow to Goa diverted after security threat

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The flight (AZV2463) operated by Azur Air was diverted before it entered the Indian air space, an official said.

An Azur Air flight with 240 passengers on board and 7 crew members was diverted to Uzbekistan in the early hours of Saturday after bomb-threat, officials.

The flight was scheduled to land at the Dabolim airport in South Goa at 4.15 am, a senior police official said. The flight (AZV2463) operated by Azur Air was diverted before it entered the Indian air space, he said.

"It was diverted after an email was received at 12.30 am by the Dabolim airport director that mentioned about a bomb being planted on the plane," the official said.

This is the second time in a month that such an incident has taken place. Earlier this month, a Moscow-Goa chartered flight had been diverted to Jamnagar, Gujarat after Goa ATC received a bomb threat.

All the 244 passengers and crew members were evacuated safely and the plane is being checked by local authorities along with the police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, said Inspector General of Police (Rajkot and Jamnagar Range), Ashok Kumar Yadav.

It was later given a green signal to fly after investigation revealed no threat to the flight.

ALSO READ | Moscow-Goa flight makes emergency landing in Gujarat following bomb threat

ALSO READ | Moscow-Goa flight bomb threat: Nothing suspicious found, plane leaves for Goa

Latest India News