Moscow-Goa flight bomb threat: Nothing suspicious found, plane expected to leave for Goa around 10:30 am

Moscow-Goa chartered flight was diverted to Jamnagar on Monday night after Goa ATC received a bomb threat

Moscow-Goa flight bomb threat: No suspicious thing has been found on the Moscow-Goa chartered flight which was diverted to Jamnagar in Gujarat on Monday night after a bomb threat. Two teams of National Security Guard (NSG) intensively searched the plane and found nothing suspicious. The flight is expected to leave from Jamnagar to Goa probably between 10:30 am to 11 am today.

"NSG has not found anything suspicious. The flight is expected to leave from Jamnagar to Goa probably between 10:30 am to 11 am today. All bags have been thoroughly checked," Jamnagar Airport Director said.

The Moscow-Goa chartered flight with 236 passengers and crew members landed in Jamnagar following a bomb threat on Monday night. All onboard were evacuated safely and the plane was thoroughly checked by local authorities along with police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

Two teams of NSG were deployed for the detection of any suspicious substance on the Azur Air flight ZF2401.

According to police sources, more BDDS teams also joined the detection, and teams from neighbouring districts like Devbhumi Dwarka and Rajkot were also roped in for the detection.

Sources said that the Jamnagar BDDS team in primary inspection had found nothing on the flight, but the state government does not want to take any chance. Security has also been tightened outside Goa International Airport.

"On the threat call, we are just taking precautionary measures. We have deployed a special force at the airport. We are watching the activities here, there is nothing to worry about. This can also be a rumour, but we are not taking any chances," Salim Shaikh, DSP, Vasco had said earlier.

"The security agencies cordoned off the airport for 9 hours. Intensive checking of the aircraft and passengers has been done. The passenger's luggage is being checked and details are being verified," said Saurabh Parghi, Jamnagar Collector.

