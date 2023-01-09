Moscow-Goa flight makes emergency landing in Gujarat following bomb threat

Follow us on Image Source : FILE All 244 passengers on-board Moscow-Goa chartered flight have de-boarded at the airport after the aircraft landed safely at the airport at around 9:49 p.m.

Moscow-Goa chartered flight has been diverted to Jamnagar, Gujarat after Goa ATC received a bomb threat.

All the 236 passengers and crew members were evacuated safely and the plane is being checked by local authorities along with the police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, said Inspector General of Police (Rajkot and Jamnagar Range), Ashok Kumar Yadav.

"The plane going from Moscow to Goa was forced to make an emergency landing at Jamnagar airport due to a bomb threat. After landing, all 236 passengers and crew members were deboarded safely. Police, BDDS and local authorities are now searching the entire plane," said Yadav.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

