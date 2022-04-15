Non-bailable warrant issued against SP's Azam Khan in 15-year-old inflammatory speech case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

Highlights Non-bailable warrant issued against Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan

Warrant issued in a 15-year-old case of inflammatory speech

Azam Khan, who is currently lodged in Sitapur Jail, has been asked to appear in court on April 30

A court on Friday issued a non-bailable warrant against Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan in a 15-year-old case of inflammatory speech.

Khan, who is currently lodged in Sitapur Jail, has been asked to appear in court on April 30.

According to the order issued by the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Amrish Tripathi, Khan was accused of giving an inflammatory speech during a public meeting held in Mohalla Hussaini under Rasulpur police station area during the 2007 elections.

Khan is lodged in jail in connection with a number of cases of theft, criminal intimidation, illegal encroachment among others.

ALSO READ | BJP workers jailed for protesting against Kejriwal get bail, garlanded at party office

ALSO READ | Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa resigns amid row over suicide of contractor

Latest India News