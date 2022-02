Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE Bodies of 7 armymen, who went missing after an Avalanche hit them in Arunachal, recovered

The bodies of seven Indian Army personnel, who were struck by an avalanche in the high altitude area of Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh, have been recovered, official said on Tuesday.

They said the Army personnel were part of a patrolling team and were hit by the avalanche on Sunday. "The area has been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall since the last few days," official said.

Latest India News