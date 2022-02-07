Avalanche hits Army patrol party in Kameng sector of Arunachal Pradesh, rescue operations underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL) Avalanche hits Army patrol party in Kameng sector of Arunachal Pradesh

Rescue operations are underway in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kameng sector to rescue a patrol party that was hit by an avalanche, the Indian Army said in a statement on Monday. At least seven personnel are said to be trapped after an avalanche hit in the high altitude area on Sunday. The seven soldiers were a part of the patrolling team.

"Rescue operations underway in Kameng Sector of Arunachal Pradesh to rescue Army patrol hit by an avalanche. Specialised teams have been airlifted to assist in rescue operations," Army said in a statement. The area has been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall for the last few days, it added.

