Aurangabad administration cancels lockdown even as COVID-19 cases surge across state

The lockdown which was to be imposed in Aurangabad from Tuesday night has now been cancelled. Collector Sunil Chauhan told reporters that the lockdown which was to be imposed from March 31 till April 9 has been cancelled. "We have discussed with NGOs, other organizations and political associations, it was also discussed with the government and the lockdown which was scheduled from 12:00 pm till April 9, has been cancelled, he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Tuesday reported 27,918 fresh coronavirus positive cases, two days after recording the highest 40,414 infections in a day, taking the tally to 27,73,436, the state Health Department said.

With 139 patients succumbing to the COVID-19 infection, the toll in the state mounted to 54,422, it said.

The dip in cases is ostensibly due to fewer tests (1,29,876) being conducted on Tuesday against 1,36,848 samples tested the day earlier. Till Sunday, the state had been ramping up the number of daily tests, resulting in more cases getting detected.

On Sunday, the state had conducted 1,65,591 tests.

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 4,760 new cases, taking the tally to 4,09,374, while ten fatalities pushed the toll to 11,675, the department said.

A total of 23,820 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 23,77,127, it said.

Maharashtra is now left with 3,40,542 active cases. Of the 139 deaths, 72 fatalities occurred in the last 48 hours whereas 45 patients had died in the last week.

The remaining 22 deaths had occurred before the last week, the department said.

Thane city neighbouring Mumbai reported 926 new infections while Kalyan Dombivli municipal corporation added 943 cases during the day, a Health official said.

Pune city and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad reported 3,287 and 1,785 new cases, respectively. The rest of Pune district reported 1,210 cases, indicating a surge in rural parts, he said.

The tally of cases in the limits of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) areas has reached 2,72,716, while the number of infections in Pimpri Chinchwad civic area stood at 1,33,460.

The number of cases in the rest Pune district is 1,21,533, he said.

