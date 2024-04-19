Assembly Elections 2024: Around 66 per cent turnout recorded in Arunachal, 67.95 pc in Sikkim

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People stand in queue to cast their votes.

Assembly Elections 2024: Around 65.79 per cent of the 8.92 lakh eligible voters cast their votes in Arunachal Pradesh for the 50 Assembly seats. Despite reports of sporadic violence and attempts to snatch EVMs in some districts, the polling was successfully concluded, although it resulted in 42 people sustaining injuries, according to an official statement.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha and assembly polls, which were held simultaneously, the state witnessed a record 83.33 per cent voting. Supporters of two candidates clashed near a polling station in Bameng constituency in East Kameng district, which forced the election authorities to suspend voting, the CEO said.

Some miscreants tried to snatch EVMs in three polling stations in the Nacho constituency in Upper Subansiri and in one in Kurung Kumey district, where polling was also suspended. Altogether, 42 people were injured in poll-related violence, he said, adding that action would be taken against those found to be involved in violence. The voter turnout was moderate in the morning hours due to inclement weather but it gained momentum in the second half, the poll official said.

Peaceful polling in Sikkim, 67.95 per cent turnout

Meanwhile, an estimated 67.95 per cent of the 4.64 lakh voters exercised their franchise as polling for the 32-member Assembly passed off peacefully in Sikkim on Friday. In the lone Lok Sabha seat of the state, the turnout is slightly over 68 per cent.

The voter turnout of 67.95 per cent was 10 per cent lower than the 78.63 per cent votes cast in the 2019 assembly polls in the Himalayan state, officials said. The voting percentage in the lone Lok Sabha seat stood at 68.06 per cent as against 81.41 per cent in 2019. There are differences between turnouts of Lok Sabha and assembly polls as a number of voters did not take part in both elections.

As many as 13 companies of the central force, besides an adequate number of Sikkim police personnel were deployed to supervise the elections. A total of 146 candidates, including Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, his predecessor Pawan Kumar Chamling, former India Football captain Bhaichung Bhutia, and Tamang's wife Krishna Kumari Rai were in the fray for 32 assembly constituencies. Sitting Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba and SDF's PD Rai are among 14 candidates in the lone Lok Sabha seat.

