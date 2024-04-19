Lok Sabha Elections First Phase: Over 60 per cent voter turnout recorded, Bengal clocks over 77 pc

Follow us on Image Source : ELECTION COMMISSION OF INDIA Visual from polling booth

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the country began voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on Friday (April 19) at 7 am, an aggregate of 60.03 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 7 pm, the Election Commission said. The figure is tentative and is likely to change, a spokesperson said. The polling officially ended at 6 pm, but voters who were in the queue by that time were allowed to exercise their franchise. The voting was done in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories. In the first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the voter turnout was recorded at 69.43 per cent. Some of the constituencies were different then and the total number of seats which went to polls were 91.

Earlier, the ECI had said that 49.78 per cent polling was recorded till 3 pm.

Tripura recorded the highest turnout with 79.90 per cent while Bihar witnessed the lowest turnout with 47.49 per cent till 7 pm.

The ECI described the turnout as "high", noting that voting remained "largely peaceful".

States, including Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep completed their voting process on Friday in single-phase election.

For the first time, people in 56 villages in Bastar in Chhattisgarh cast their vote in polling booths set up in their own villages.

The poll authority pointed out that in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, voters belonging to the tribal communities came out in large numbers. The Shompen tribe of Great Nicobar made history by casting vote for the first time.

(With inputs from agencies)