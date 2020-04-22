No new COVID-19 case in last 7 days in Assam; free coronavirus tests for news reporters: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Image Source : ANI No new COVID-19 case in last 7 days in Assam

Assam recorded no single coronavirus positive cases in the last seven days, said Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday. While addressing the media over the COVID-19 situation in Assam, the BJP leader assured that the state government has decided to conduct free coronavirus tests for news reporters at Guwahati Medical College on April 25.

This decision by the Assam government comes after several journalists in Tamil Nadu and 53 media persons working in Mumbai tested positive for COVID-19 recently. After which Maharashtra government prohibited door to door delivery of newspapers and magazines during the lockdown.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced to conduct a COVID-19 test on media persons in the national capital to ensure the safety of journalists.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Assam is 34, out of which 19 have been discharged and 14 are active COVID-19 cases. One person had lost his life till now, as per the State's Health Ministry app COVAAS.

Meanwhile, all the departments in the state secretariat have started functioning from April 21.

