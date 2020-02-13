Image Source : PTI 'Teaching religious texts not Govt's job': Assam to convert Madrasas, Sanskrit Centres into regular schools

The Assam governmnet has decided to shut down the government-run Madrassas and Sanskrit Tols in the state and convert them into high schools and higher secondary schools. Announcing the decision, education minister Himanta Biswa Sharma said that it is not the government's job to teach religion, religious scriptures and Arabic and other languages for religious purposes.

"These madrassas will function within a regulatory framework. We are bringing a law where government-run madrassas have to function under a regulatory framework and disclose the number of students enrolled. They will have to compulsorily teach general subjects along with religious one," Himanta Biswa Sarma told the media.

The government has further clarified that the order is applicable as much to Sanskrit tols as it was to madrassas. "If religious texts are allowed to be taught in state-run madrassas, the Gita, or for that matter the Bible, should also be taught with government funding,” he added.

Sarma further said that the order does not include Madrassas run by NGO’s or social organizations and they would continue to work under their regulatory framework.

He, reportedly said that the teachers teaching religious subjects will get salaries till their retirement while sitting at home, as they will not be needed to teach anything in the schools. Teachers of other subjects will continue to teach their subjects in the converted general schools.