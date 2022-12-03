Assam: 5 killed, 6 injured after brick kiln collapses in Cachar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Meanwhile, Khalil Uddin Mazumder, MLA from Katigora Assembly constituency, said the chimney of the brick kiln collapsed and fell on several people.

Assam : Five people, including a 12-year-old child, lost their lives while six others were injured when a chimney of a brick kiln collapsed on them in Assam's Cachar district on Friday. The incident took place in Kalain area in the Katigora Assembly constituency, about 29 km from Silchar town in the Cachar district.

In a fresh statement on Saturday, the Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, Numal Mahatta told ANI that the death toll in the brick kiln chimney collapse at Kalain area in Cachar district rose to five and six other injured persons are currently undergoing treatment.

Just a day earlier, Mahatta had said that two people, including a 12-year-old child, were killed in the incident while 7 people had been injured. "7 others were also injured and they were rushed to hospital. An investigation into the incident has been initiated," the Cachar SP said.

"Few people died and many others were injured in the incident. We referred the injured persons to a hospital. Locals are also engaged in rescue operation. Firefighters also reached the spot and doused the flames. I personally called the Principal of Silchar Medical College and Hospital, requesting him to provide proper treatment to the injured persons," Mazumder said.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated by the police.

