  Punjab: Three children dead, one injured in train accident

Punjab: Three children dead, one injured in train accident

Punjab train accident: The incident took place when four children of migrant labourers were playing near the railway track close to the bridge over Sutlej river.

Chandigarh Published on: November 27, 2022 21:33 IST
Image Source : ANI. Punjab: Three children dead, one injured in train accident.

Punjab train accident: Around three children were crushed to death by a passenger train near Sri Kiratpur Sahib in Punjab on Sunday (November 27), said police. 

The incident took place when four children of migrant labourers were playing near the railway track close to the bridge over Sutlej river. The two children died on the spot and one died on the way to the hospital. 

The fourth child was injured in the incident and was admitted to a hospital, said police.

The boys were in the age group of 7 to 11 years, police added.

More details are awaited.

