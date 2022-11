Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar: 1 dead, 17 injured after speeding car runs over them in Saran

Bihar : At least 1 person died while 17 others were injured after a car ran into them in Bihar's Saran on late Sunday evening.

The people were participating in a funeral feast on the curb of a road when the incident took place. The car entered the settlement and also broke into a roadside shop. The injured were rushed to a hospital.

Further details are awaited.

